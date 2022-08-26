Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $503.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $480.00 to $503.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $419.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.22 and a 200-day moving average of $391.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

