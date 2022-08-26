Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.70-21.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65-9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $464.67.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $419.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,487. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.66.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

