Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.92, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY23 guidance to $20.70-21.20 EPS.

ULTA traded up $7.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $419.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $438.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.67.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

