UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 511.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 88,673 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 110.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

