Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The company has a market cap of $21.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

