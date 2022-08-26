uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Issues Earnings Results

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 52.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

uCloudlink Group Stock Performance

uCloudlink Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,982. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $19.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uCloudlink Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of uCloudlink Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

