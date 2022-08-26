uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 52.00% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCL opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Institutional Trading of uCloudlink Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of uCloudlink Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

