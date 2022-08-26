UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.06. 1,692,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,957,133,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in UBS Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,825 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UBS Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584,492 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,550,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

