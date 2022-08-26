Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Up to $318.86

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $318.86, but opened at $327.98. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $332.00, with a volume of 176 shares changing hands.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

