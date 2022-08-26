U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Reduced by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $768,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 75,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,809. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

