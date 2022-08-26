Tycoon (TYC) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tycoon (TYC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Tycoon has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tycoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tycoon has a total market cap of $619,139.41 and $31,866.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tycoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003802 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00128619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082399 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon (CRYPTO:TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon.

Tycoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.