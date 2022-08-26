Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.88 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Scotiabank began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.20.

Twilio Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

