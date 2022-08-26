Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $72.11

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.11 and last traded at $72.75, with a volume of 108363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Twilio to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Twilio Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $118.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

