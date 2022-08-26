Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after purchasing an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,602,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $75.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $373.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

