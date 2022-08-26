Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Down 7.4%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.26 and last traded at $71.75. 3,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 495,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $219.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,937,287.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at $45,937,287.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 31.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

