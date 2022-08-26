Truist Financial Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $13.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.85.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 18.3 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $120.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

