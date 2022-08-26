Truist Financial Boosts Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $84.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Agree Realty stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,649,000 after purchasing an additional 979,274 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,282,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,341,000 after acquiring an additional 750,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after acquiring an additional 615,858 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

