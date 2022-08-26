TrueFi Market Cap Achieves $35.49 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $35.49 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00128822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082074 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.