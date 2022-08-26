True North Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

True North Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,944 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after buying an additional 3,581,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,010,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,393,000 after acquiring an additional 961,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $62.74. 172,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,424. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

