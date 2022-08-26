True North Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,406 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 35.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 79,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 293,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,864. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.