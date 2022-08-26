True North Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.92. 143,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,867,279. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,794,874 shares of company stock worth $248,695,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

