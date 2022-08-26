True North Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.0% of True North Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 102,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,417. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

