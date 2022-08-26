True North Advisors LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

True North Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,867. The firm has a market cap of $184.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.50.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

