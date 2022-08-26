True North Advisors LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after acquiring an additional 234,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

