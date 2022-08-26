True North Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

True North Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 33.3% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sanofi by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 57.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 51,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,763. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

