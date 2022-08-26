True North Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,500 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mandiant were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,767,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mandiant by 712.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,839,000 after buying an additional 7,091,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,072,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the first quarter valued at about $82,739,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MNDT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. 56,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,489. Mandiant, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Mandiant

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. Equities analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Mandiant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

