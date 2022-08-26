True North Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,147,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 177,333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,154,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,681. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

