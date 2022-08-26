True North Advisors LLC Acquires 1,394 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.8% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,215,554. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

