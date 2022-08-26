Trivest Advisors Ltd Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,870,000. Snowflake comprises approximately 4.9% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Snowflake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.97. 324,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,828,423. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.37.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

