Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,000 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Trip.com Group makes up 0.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 331,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,258,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 85,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 502,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $29.00. 201,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,125. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.27.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

