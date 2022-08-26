Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,000. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.99. 1,261,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,609,788. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

