Trivest Advisors Ltd Invests $1.70 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Netflix makes up approximately 0.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,659,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $66,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $90,595,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $9.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.96. 97,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,986,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.