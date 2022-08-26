TripCandy (CANDY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $100.00

TripCandy (CANDY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One TripCandy coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TripCandy has a market capitalization of $460,653.64 and approximately $100.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TripCandy has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TripCandy Profile

TripCandy is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio.

Buying and Selling TripCandy

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using US dollars.

