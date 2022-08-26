Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Tops $0.0003

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $100,828.19 and approximately $29,564.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

