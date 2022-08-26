Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76 billion-$3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.80.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 48.9% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Trimble by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

