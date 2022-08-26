Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 13,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 24,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.32.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of C$128.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.22.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

