Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Trend Micro Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.71. 2,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $68.14.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.05 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

