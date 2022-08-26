Travis M. Joyner Sells 5,000 Shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 5,000 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,096,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

LOCL stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.27. Local Bounti Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts predict that Local Bounti Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

