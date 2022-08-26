TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after buying an additional 8,437,641 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after buying an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $167,521,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

