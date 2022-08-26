TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.12 on Friday. TransAlta has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. TransAlta’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -12.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,376,000 after buying an additional 3,681,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after buying an additional 2,758,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after buying an additional 236,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

