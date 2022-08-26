Tranchess Market Capitalization Tops $22.92 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001344 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $22.92 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,649.60 or 0.99913881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00057067 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025470 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

