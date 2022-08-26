Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF) Trading Up 5.2%

Traction Uranium Corp. (OTC:TRCTF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 18,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 14,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Traction Uranium Trading Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Traction Uranium Company Profile

Traction Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire the Whitewater Property that consists of 6 claims covering a total area of approximately 2,281.72 hectares located in the Slocan Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Traction Exploration Inc and changed its name to Traction Uranium Corp.

