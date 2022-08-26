Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF) Shares Up 5.2%

Traction Uranium Corp. (OTC:TRCTF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 18,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 14,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Traction Uranium Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32.

Traction Uranium Company Profile

Traction Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire the Whitewater Property that consists of 6 claims covering a total area of approximately 2,281.72 hectares located in the Slocan Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Traction Exploration Inc and changed its name to Traction Uranium Corp.

