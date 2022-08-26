Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director Sells C$110,360.00 in Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) Director John David Wright sold 71,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$110,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,397,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,366,165.30.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, John David Wright sold 133,600 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$207,080.00.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 3.2 %

TXP traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,356. The stock has a market cap of C$316.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.35.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

