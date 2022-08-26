Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 5,030.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group Stock Performance

TGHI remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. 41,439,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,317,793. Touchpoint Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.