Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Purchases 2,400 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$19,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at C$14,852,250.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 7,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$52,060.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,750.00.

Shares of TOT opened at C$8.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.60 million and a PE ratio of 25.50. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.93 and a 1 year high of C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

