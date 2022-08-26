Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$95.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$95.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$99.22.

TD stock traded up C$0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting C$86.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$92.77. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$156.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 EPS for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

