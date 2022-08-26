Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at CSFB

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CSFB from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$99.61.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$0.74 on Friday, hitting C$86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,573. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.