Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

TD stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

