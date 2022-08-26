Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$106.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 175,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,165. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 81,412 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

